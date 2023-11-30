Sneak peek: Milestones Development & Play Park set to open Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An indoor Lubbock park designed for all children is days away from opening its doors. Milestones Development and Play Park is set to open to the public Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Executive Director Cassie Johnston says it’s a park made for kids to get around and move on the equipment safely, independently and without environmental stressors. She says it’s the first of its kind in Texas.

“We have made this park with our special kiddos in mind so that they can safely navigate, but this is not a park for special needs children. It is a park for every child and every family in our community,” Johnston said.

Milestones Park is one of the Alström Angels’ community transformation projects. Johnston founded the Alström Angels nonprofit after her daughter, Bryce, was diagnosed with Alström Syndrome.

It causes blindness, deafness, type 2 diabetes, heart, liver and kidney failure. It’s also one of the rarest diseases in the world.

“Our family decided we’re going to do something to help Bryce. And the best thing we can do is raise awareness, so more people have heard of it and raise funds, so we can have more research that will help us end Alström syndrome,” Johnston said. “So, one day there are no more babies born with this.”

Since the disease is so rare, Johnston wanted to help the other kids in the community who suffer from only one part of it, like blindness. She remembers a time they didn’t know the severity of Bryce’s vision impairment, and took her to the park on a bright and windy day.

“She was crying. I was crying when we got in the car, and I was like, we’re never going back to the park again. And that’s when I thought, there should be a place for kids like Bryce,” she said.

Milestones Park offers several play areas for big and little kids. In the spring it will offer art, movement and sensory classes. It’s party rooms are complete with murals painted by a blind artist.

Daily play passes are $13 a child, and infants 0-6 months old get in free. There are also membership options available. The park is a non-profit, so the revenue will go to keeping the lights on, community partnerships, and supporting other community transformation projects within Alström Angels.

Milestones Development and Play Park opens to the public Friday morning at 10 on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Johnston says you can go to their website to purchase play passes ahead of time, so you don’t have to wait in line.

“I am so excited for Friday. I cannot wait to open the doors to the community,” Johnston said.

