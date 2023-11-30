South Plains Food Bank creates ‘Nourishment Room’ for NICU patient families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is partnering with Covenant Children’s to help provide families with food.

The SPFB Nourishment Room is an extension of the organization’s Food as Medicine program.

“The South Plains Food Bank is blessing Covenant Children’s by ensuring long-term patient families continually have access to nutritious food,” Covenant Health representatives stated in a release.

The Nourishment Room will provide families with access to healthy and nutritious food 24/7, including “fresh produce, whole grains, lean protein, and other nutrient-rich food items.”

The room will include the following:

Large table for families to come together and share a meal

Ready to eat meals, fresh and frozen provided daily from the SPFB Kitchen of Hope

Support from SPFB to restock family’s home kitchen once baby is ready to be discharged

The NICU serves nearly 500 patients every year across West Texas and New Mexico. NICU patients often stay an average of 30 days.

“A NICU admission can be a traumatic experience for families,” said Dr. Emilia Garcia, NICU project manager. “The family nourishment room at Covenant Children’s Hospital will provide all our NICU families access to healthy food, in an area that is close by, so they can spend more time with their babies. It will also minimize financial stress and support healthy nutrition for families and mothers who are breastfeeding.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.