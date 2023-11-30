Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. had 18 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 100-48 victory over Dallas Christian on Wednesday night.

Brewer was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lions (4-5). Kalen Williams scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Evan Phelps had 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Ny'gel Boozer finished with 11 points for the Crusaders. Nick Lancit added six points for Dallas Christian. In addition, Yuot Gai had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.