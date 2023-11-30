Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech Awarded more than $3 Million from the Department of Energy

The grant is part of a $42 million push from the DOE to improve the reliability and resiliency of America’s power grid.
Texas Tech researchers Hongxing Jiang (left) and Jingyu Lin (right)
Texas Tech researchers Hongxing Jiang (left) and Jingyu Lin (right)(Texas Tech University, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University professors Jingyu Lin and Hongxing Jiang were awarded $3,070,735 from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a photoconductive semiconductor switching device.

The DOE announced the Texas Tech team as one of 15 research groups across the country to receive funding as part of a $42 million commitment to improve the power grid and accelerate the development of clean energy resources.

“Modernizing our nation’s aging power grid is critical to strengthening our national and energy security, and absolutely essential to reaching President Biden’s ambitious goal of a net-zero economy by 2050,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new investment will support project teams across the country as they develop the innovative technologies we need to strengthen our grid security and bring reliable clean electricity to more families and businesses—all while combatting the climate crisis.”

Managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and funded by DOE’s Unlocking Lasting Transformative Resiliency Advances by Faster Actuation of power Semiconductor Technologies (ULTRAFAST) program, the projects are designed to enable a more secure and reliable grid while allowing it to utilize more solar, wind and other clean energy.

Lin and Jiang, both Horn Distinguished Professors and co-directors of the Center for Nanophotonics in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, will use advanced ultrawide-bandgap (UWGB) materials to create the photoconductive semiconductor switching device, which will enable improved control of the grid.

The new switching devices, made from novel UWBC semiconductors, will support higher voltage and current than legacy semiconductor materials.

“The Center for Nanophotonics at Texas Tech focuses solely on the development of UWBG semiconductor materials and devices,” Lin said. “In fact, some of our unique capabilities are a result of ARPA-E’s continued support.”

“For this project,” Jiang explained, “we will focus on developing laser-triggered power switches made from UWBG semiconductors to support high-speed, high-voltage and high-power operation.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and...
LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker
Conditions Today
Wet Day Tomorrow

Latest News

Ronald L. Cook, DO, MBA, receives award
Lubbock doctor named Texas Family Physician of the Year
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
Watch Carol of Lights Saturday on KCBD
First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
1 critically injured in Levelland crash Thursday morning
Major crash in Levelland