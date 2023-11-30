Texas Tech Lady Raiders rally against UC Irvine to remain undefeated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trailing by 10 in the third, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders came on strong to top UC Irvine, 60-54, in the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday night.

Tech moves to 8-0 on the season with the win.

Bailey Maupin led the Lady Raiders with 21 points, her eighth straight game with double digits.

Kilah Freelon added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Jada Wynn scored nine points on three shots from beyond the arc in what was an emotional game for her as her father is an assistant coach for UC Irvine.

Tech is back on the court soon as it hosts Houston Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.

