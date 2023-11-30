Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Thursday morning top stories: Police identify woman killed in North Lubbock crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

Pedestrian killed in Lubbock County crash

Remembering Henry Kissinger

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and...
LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Conditions Today
Wet Day Tomorrow

Latest News

KCBD Newschannel 11 got a sneak peek inside Milestones Development & Play Park, before it...
Sneak peek: Milestones Development & Play Park set to open Friday
Sneak peek: Milestones Development & Play Park set to open Friday
Annual Light Up a Life fundraiser set for Wednesday night
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon