Thursday morning top stories: Police identify woman killed in North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Woman killed in North Lubbock crash

Police identified a woman killed in a crash near North Loop 289 and Clovis Rd.

Investigators say 51-year-old Brenda Valdez crashed into a tractor trailer stopped at a red light

Full story here: Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

Pedestrian killed in Lubbock County crash

A New Mexico man died after being struck by a semi early Wednesday morning just north of New Deal

DPS troopers say 32-year-old Jermaine Nord ran into the outside lane of I-27 after being involved in another crash

Read more here: Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County

Remembering Henry Kissinger

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger passed away at 100

He helped guide America’s exit from the Vietnam War and also helped establish diplomatic ties with China

Read more here: Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.