Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock restaurant is inching closer to reopening after a fire forced it to close its doors earlier this year.

KCBD got a first-hand look at the damage that fire caused at Bryan’s Steaks back in April.

Bryan’s Steaks owner Bryan Stratton said some changes have been made to make work easier for the employees and dining more comfortable for the customers.

“I don’t think you’ll find a store that’s 56 years old that’s been done like this,” Stratton said.

Stratton said it’s been a long road but the finish line is not far off.

“I thought I’d be open in two months and it’s been almost nine months,” Stratton said. “But there’s a reason for everything. I think it looks better.”

Stratton took this opportunity to shift some things around to allow customers better access to the salad bar and other parts of the restaurant.

“I think we’ll be able to expedite traffic through here,” Stratton said. “It’s just going to be a good deal.”

Stratton also installed a new air conditioning system to keep the restaurant cooler than before and make sure customers are comfortable when they come in.

All those changes were made to ensure the restaurant keeps serving for many more years.

“It’ll last forever and a day now,” Stratton said.

Much of the work done so far has been completed by friends and family, who Stratton says he’s excited to see continue the business.

“I’m ready to get it open because I’m ready for the kids to get in here and show what they can do,” Stratton said. “I told them if you want to build some more that’s fine, I’ll help ya.”

It’s a sight Stratton may see sooner rather than later. He says he hopes Bryan’s Steaks will reopen very soon.

“I really believe, but I wouldn’t guarantee anything,” Stratton said. “No later than the 10th or 12th of December, and I’m hoping earlier than that.”

