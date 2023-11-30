Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66

Led by Lue Williams’ 18 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 18 points as Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 68-66 on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Williams also contributed nine rebounds for the Texans (5-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jakorie Smith had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led by Frank Staine, who recorded 13 points. Stephen F. Austin also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nana Antwi-Boasiako. In addition, Chrishawn Christmas had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and...
LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker
Conditions Today
Wet Day Tomorrow

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71
Generic Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48