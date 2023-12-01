Early Learning Centers of Lubbock to partner with Department of Landscape Architecture at Texas Tech Univeristy

Provided by ELC

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Early Learning Centers of Lubbock (ELC) is partnering with the Department of Landscape Architecture at Texas Tech University and Early Childhood Health Outdoors (ECHO) to improve the outdoor environments at Guadalupe ELC and Carver ELC to make it healthier and more active for children.

Guadalupe ELC and Carver ELC will each receive seed money of $10,000.00 to improve their outdoor environments. TTU or ECHO will provide ELC with design assistance and guidance for making the changes to the playgrounds. Once the playground improvements are completed ELC staff will attend an online 1-day workshop focused on improving childcare outdoor environments to make them healthier and more active for children.

“We are thrilled to be selected to participate in this project with Texas Tech. Outdoor environments are an extension of our classrooms helping children explore and learn about their worlds in addition to moving and developing large motor skills. The enhancements from this grant are exciting for our educators as well as our families.”

The Early Learning Centers of Lubbock are the only childcare centers that charge weekly fees based on a sliding fee scale. ELC strives to provide the highest quality childcare to all children regardless of their income or family situation. Since l951, Early Learning Centers of Lubbock has served area families by providing a quality educational childcare program at an affordable rate. Early Learning Centers consistently participates in the Texas Rising Star Program continually working to give all children quality child-care while giving their families an affordable price.

For more information please call 806-765-9981.

