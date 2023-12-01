Healthwise Expo 2024
Expect a chilly start to a breezy Friday

It will be a chilly Friday morning with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Scattered clouds through the day, but enough sunshine to help the region.
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be a chilly Friday morning with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Scattered clouds through the day, but enough sunshine to help the region.

Winds will be breezy from the west to southwest at speeds of 10-20 mph. Those winds will increase and on Saturday winds will increase to 25-35 mph from the west to northwest. A second cold front will keep the morning temps cold and hold the afternoon highs around 55-60 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

It will be a chilly Friday morning with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Scattered clouds through the day, but enough sunshine to help the region.(KCBD Graphic)

Warmer weather on the way by Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Nighttime lows will be chilly through the week with the afternoon highs near and possibly above normal later in the week.

