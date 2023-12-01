Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American and State of Texas flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday, honoring the life and legacy of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive

Mayor Tray Payne wrote a request to Gov. Abbott to lower the flags in Dawson’s honor after the firefighter’s unexpected death on Nov. 26. His family stated he passed away in his sleep; he was 34 years old.

In 2020, the firefighter was severely injured while working a series of crashes along I-27 during an ice storm. Dawson was the sole survivor after a pickup truck rolled and struck him and two other first responders at the crash site: Lt. Firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.

Dawson spent the following four years recovering from a traumatic brain injury. In that time, he also advocated for other first responders injured in the line of duty and left with long-term disabilities. Abbott signed the Matt Dawson Act into law in May of this year, expanding Texas Worker Compensation benefits for both paid and volunteer first responders.

Abbott has granted the request to lower flags to half-staff across the city of Lubbock on Monday. Dawson’s Celebration of Life is also scheduled for Monday. It will be hosted at Cook’s Garage at 1:30 p.m.

“The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Dawson family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor Matt Dawson’s service as a brave and dedicated firefighter paramedic,” Abbott stated in his request response.

Abbott stated flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.