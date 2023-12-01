Healthwise Expo 2024
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock

Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than half a dozen got a perfect score.(KCBD)
By Christy Hartin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a busy holiday week health inspectors were back inside Lubbock kitchens making sure they’re keeping clean for you and your family.

Dozens were inspected, but there’s only perfection on the plate in this week’s Food for Thought.

Here’s a look at this week’s top performers:

* River Smith’s at 406 Avenue Q

* Hub City Nutrition at 4525 50th

* The Tea Room inside KK’s at 6409 Indiana

* Lonestar Kettle Corn at 816 Dover

* Roll’n Bros (food truck)

