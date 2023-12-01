Gaines Co. peanut farmers see financial hit after tough growing conditions

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - After peanut farmers harvested less yields for 2023, a Gaines County shelling and roasting facility is feeling the impacts from having fewer peanuts.

The General Manager of Trico Peanut, Pete Froesse, tells KCBD farmers experienced multiple roadblocks this year, including extremely hot days and very little rainfall. The growing conditions resulted in less stock for the company.

“We have about 50% less coming into our facility than what we normally would have on a good year,” Froesse said.

Trico Peanut has felt a financial hit from the decrease in peanut availability.

“So, when the yields are down, that does not fill out the whole year for us,” Froesse said.

With what the company does have, Froesse said it may not be the same grade, or quality, that would be harvested in what is considered a good year.

“You’ll see a lot of immature peanuts, and just not a very good season for us,” Froesse said.

The impact does not stop there for this Gaines County company. Froesse said they get these peanuts from farmers in a 50-mile radius, and prepare them for stores, but this year there’s not much.

“We also have a small roastery called Texas Roasting Company, and with that as well, whenever the yields are down, there’s just a lot less for everyone to deal with,” Froesse said.

Still, Froesse said people can expect the best of what they have from Trico and Texas Roasting Company, even though the peanuts may have suffered while growing.

“The grades, of course, are down for farmers, but whenever they go through our shelling facility they are now separated again in size and shape, and so forth, and when that happens, we’re able to offer our customers a really good, nice and bright product,” Froesse said.

Froesse adds he and many of the farmers are hopeful for next year, even after a couple rough years. He said this can be a great area for growing peanuts if enough rain falls to help them grow.

