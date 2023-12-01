Healthwise Expo 2024
Hernandez kicks off county commissioner campaign

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Retired police officer Rep. Mary Hernandez announced her candidacy for county commissioner on Thursday.

Hernandez is challenging Dem. Gilbert Flores for county commissioner in district three to represent northeast Lubbock county.

Hernandez said she is promoting growth in the precinct and responsible county spending. Hernandez retired from the Lubbock Police Department in 2014 after 25 years and has been a resident in precinct three for more than three decades.

