New service in Lubbock offering home euthanasia for pets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new service in Lubbock will now give you the option to say goodbye to your pets where they are most comfortable.

“We believe that your pet had a beautiful, full life and this is just the tail end of it. We want to make that as beautiful as possible,” Veterinarian Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet, said.

Hsia has had to make this difficult decision with a pet of her own.

“Being on the family side of it, I was like, this is something that I want every family to have access to” Hsia said.

Bethany and her husband joined Karin Whala as co-founders of CodaPet, a service giving pet parents a different end of life care option for their pets by offering in home euthanasia.

“Euthanasia is definitely a big scary word. People don’t like to say it, but when you break down the meaning of it, it is a good death,” Hsia said.

It is never an easy decision for the family, but Hsia says most pet parents know when it’s time.

She said her dog, “couldn’t get up and get around easily and for me personally I could see that loss of dignity kind of in her eyes.”

The majority of your pet’s life is spent in your home, not in a clinic.

“That would be the place where you get to have your final moments and that the pet is surrounded by familiar smells, sights and people.”

The veterinarian will guide you through the process of at home euthanasia all the way to the end. Upon request, the veterinarian will take care of the cremation process. Your pet’s ashes can be returned to you, or you can receive a keepsake like a clay pawprint or lock of fur, to remember them forever.

“We really understand that there’s a very human component to these relationships and it is a relationship.”

CodaPet’s press release states:

“Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet’s health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia. The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care.”

The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Lubbock. Group or private aftercare is an additional cost and depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet’s size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The Lubbock veterinarian is Dr. Cherisse Abdul Hamid who services Lubbock, TX and surrounding cities including Shallowater, Wolfforth, Smyer, New Deal, Ropesville, Ransom Canyon, New Home, Anton, Slaton, Idalou, Levelland, Abernathy, and Whitharral.

