Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CATS Playhouse is hosting its annual Christmas show for all ages. ‘Inspecting Carol’ will be performed December 1-2, 8,10,15-16. You can watch the play at the CATS playhouse located at 2257 34th street. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30. The show on December 10th will be at 2:30.

You can purchase tickets, here.

