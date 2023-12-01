Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CATS Playhouse is hosting its annual Christmas show for all ages. ‘Inspecting Carol’ will be performed December 1-2, 8,10,15-16. You can watch the play at the CATS playhouse located at 2257 34th street. Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 7:30. The show on December 10th will be at 2:30.

You can purchase tickets, here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
1 critically injured in Levelland crash Thursday morning
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Ronald L. Cook, DO, MBA, receives award
Lubbock doctor named Texas Family Physician of the Year

Latest News

Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’
Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents 'Inspecting Carol'
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday
Fred D. Gray and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Historic civil rights attorney reflects on activism while visiting Lubbock
South Plains Food Bank creates ‘Nourishment Room’ for NICU patient families
South Plains Food Bank creates ‘Nourishment Room’ for NICU patient families