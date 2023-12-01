Healthwise Expo 2024
Porch pirate incidents increasing as holiday packages arrive

Lubbock Police Department shares tips on how to avoid property theft
Vivant footage showing a women stealing packages
Vivant footage showing a women stealing packages
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most, the height of the holiday shopping season means packages are out for delivery. The Lubbock Police Department tells KCBD that those unattended packages create a crime of opportunity for porch pirates.

“It is a crime of opportunity and we do see that folks fall victim to that because their items of value are left out unattended on a front porch,” said Lieutenant Brady Cross, with LPD.

Cross says porch pirates are a problem year-round. However, as holiday online shopping increases, so does the threat of theft.

“Unfortunately our officers do take those kinds of reports a little too often,” Cross said.

Cross says to avoid the hassle you may consider having your packages delivered to a secure location, to ensure you can get to those packages before porch pirates do.

“You can have those packages delivered to a PO box, or Amazon here in town has some trusted facilities that can be delivered to in lieu of your home,” Cross said.

LPD also suggests having a trusted neighbor to gather your packages if you know you will be out of reach. However, Cross says the biggest tip in solving these cases if you do fall victim is having video surveillance and filing a report with LPD.

“We encourage people to file a report because if we don’t know when and where crime is happening, we can’t focus our efforts to lessen it. If there are solvability factors it could be signed to a detective who will follow up on it and obtain any evidence like a ring camera or surveillance footage,” said Cross.

If you need to file a police report, you can file it at LPD headquarters or at any substation. You can also file a report online on the city’s website.

