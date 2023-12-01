South Plains boxers fighting to represent the nation next week at Olympic Trials

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two West Texas boxers will fight to represent the nation next week at the U. S. Olympic Team Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Edgar Herrera, 17, of Lubbock, and Damian Muñoz, 23, of Levelland, qualified after they competed in the USA Boxing National Qualifiers in Pueblo, Colorado, in September.

“I love the feeling of fighting and yeah, I get nervous sometimes, but it’s part of it. But overall, it’s something I really enjoy and it’s my dream,” Herrera said.

Herrera has been getting ready for the ring since he was six years old. He trains two hours a day at the Lubbock Boxing Club after school. His father is also usually in the ring with him, as his coach.

“I couldn’t ask for a better coach,” he said. “Honestly, it’s definitely different when it’s your dad in there ‘cause he knows how to push you. He knows how to make you go extra extra mile.”

The fighter is known for his speed, and earned the name El Relámpago, or lightning in English. He says the discipline boxing takes pushes him to work harder.

“It definitely teaches me how to become a better person, how to be a man,” Herrera said.

The discipline that goes into competing at the national level is the same motivator for Damian Muñoz. He trains twice a day and helps coach at Shark Attack Boxing in Levelland.

“It keeps me hungry for wanting more in life and just overall staying disciplined,” Muñoz said.

Herrera says his weight class wasn’t a part of the USA Boxing National Qualifiers in September, so he had to move up in weight to compete.

“I was down for the challenge and I mean, I went. I did my thing, and I got the gold,” he said.

Herrera came home a national champion. Muñoz won two fights before losing in the finals. He says the same thing happened when he fought in the Junior Olympics here in Lubbock.

“When you lose, you might not have the hunger to fight again, but for me, it just makes me more hungry,” he said.

Now, they get to compete at the U. S. Olympic Team Trials going on Dec. 2-9 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“Just looking forward to it and I’ve been training real hard for it. And just looking forward to winning this time in the finals,” Muñoz said.

Both, with support inside and out of the ring.

“I want to thank my family for always staying there and supporting me, especially my mom because she’s the one that takes the hardest hit - having the fear of me getting hurt,” Muñoz said.

“I just want to say shoutout to Lubbock Boxing Club, to my parents, all my coaches, everyone that supports me and is always with me through all this,” Herrera said. “It definitely, it helps a lot knowing I have so much support behind me.”

Herrera is too young to qualify for the Olympics, but if he wins the tournament, he qualifies for the USA Boxing International Team.

“We’re all excited. I’m excited. I’m ready, I’m confident, and I’m ready to add another one to the collection,” Herrera said.

The U. S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing is Dec. 2-9 in Lafayette, LA. Find brackets and watch the fights live for free at USABoxing.org.

