A Streak of Similar Conditions for 7 Days

By Collin Mertz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A much cooler morning today, but high temps land around where they were yesterday for us here in Lubbock.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Winds pick up in the afternoon, with moderate SW breezes putting us around the low 60s for our highs today. We maintain a streak of upper 50s and low 60s for several days, with mostly sunny skies. Winds pick up even more for Saturday and Sunday, bringing warm, dry air from the SW and leaving Sunday and Monday in the mid 60s, before we back off slightly Tuesday and Wednesday.

