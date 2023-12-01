Texas Tech falls to Butler on the road in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After having as big as a 10-point deficit, the Texas Tech Red Raiders came back against the Butler Bulldogs with a crucial second half.

Butler took the lead for the first time with 14:19 left in the first half and kept it until Chance McMillian made a three pointer with 6:47 left in the game to put Tech back ahead.

McMillian went 8-10 from the three point line against the Bulldogs to total 24, leading the team in total points.

Butler also fought back in the second half to tie it up at 83 to force overtime.

There were four different lead changes in overtime with Butler taking the final lead to win 103-95.

Joe Toussaint totaled 20, followed by Pop Isaacs and Devin Cambridge at 16.

Tech will host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Wednesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.