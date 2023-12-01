Texas Tech program helping students in crisis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Money can get tighter around the holidays, but a new program at Texas Tech is working to help students who might be struggling financially.

The university already had support programs in place but is now making it easier for students to receive assistance. Texas Tech has established the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center to help students who fall on hard times while juggling school.

“You can’t be successful if you’re hungry, don’t have your textbook, uncertain about a bill, or worried about trying to find a job,” Texas Tech’s Assistant Vice Provost of Student Success, Elizabeth Massengale, said.

Most young adults coming into college are living on their own and figuring out life for the first time. Some have family support, others don’t - but crisis can strike anyone at any moment.

“We have students maybe indicating that they’re struggling with rent because they are in between jobs or transferring in or they have a loss of a loved one,” Director of the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center, Ariana Hernandez, said.

The Center offers a variety of resources, so students don’t have to choose between a meal or textbooks for class.

“With our Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center, we’re really trying to help those basic needs for students so they can be successful in the classroom,” Elzabeth Massengale said.

Just last year Raider Relief assisted more than 1,000 students and Raider Red’s Food Pantry assisted twice the number of students. Advocates will help students based on their needs, whether that is rent, textbooks, or food, while also preparing them for the realities of life.

“‘Well, I spent all my money, and I don’t know what to do.’ Well, okay, we can help you, but let’s also get you connected to peer financial coaching so we can build a budget,” Ariana Hernandez said.

The programs connect students with resources within the Lubbock community for longer term assistance when needed.

“Someone’s here to help you if you find yourself in a sticky situation or a situation you didn’t have any control over,” Ariana Hernandez said.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to apply for assistance, you can do so by clicking here.

