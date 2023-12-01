Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech program helping students in crisis

Students can get help from the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center
(Elizabeth Massengale and Ariana Hernandez) Texas Tech University's Raider relief advocacy and...
(Elizabeth Massengale and Ariana Hernandez) Texas Tech University's Raider relief advocacy and resource center(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Money can get tighter around the holidays, but a new program at Texas Tech is working to help students who might be struggling financially.

The university already had support programs in place but is now making it easier for students to receive assistance. Texas Tech has established the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center to help students who fall on hard times while juggling school.

“You can’t be successful if you’re hungry, don’t have your textbook, uncertain about a bill, or worried about trying to find a job,” Texas Tech’s Assistant Vice Provost of Student Success, Elizabeth Massengale, said.

Most young adults coming into college are living on their own and figuring out life for the first time. Some have family support, others don’t - but crisis can strike anyone at any moment.

“We have students maybe indicating that they’re struggling with rent because they are in between jobs or transferring in or they have a loss of a loved one,” Director of the Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center, Ariana Hernandez, said.

The Center offers a variety of resources, so students don’t have to choose between a meal or textbooks for class.

“With our Raider Relief Advocacy and Resource Center, we’re really trying to help those basic needs for students so they can be successful in the classroom,” Elzabeth Massengale said.

Just last year Raider Relief assisted more than 1,000 students and Raider Red’s Food Pantry assisted twice the number of students. Advocates will help students based on their needs, whether that is rent, textbooks, or food, while also preparing them for the realities of life.

“‘Well, I spent all my money, and I don’t know what to do.’ Well, okay, we can help you, but let’s also get you connected to peer financial coaching so we can build a budget,” Ariana Hernandez said.

The programs connect students with resources within the Lubbock community for longer term assistance when needed.

“Someone’s here to help you if you find yourself in a sticky situation or a situation you didn’t have any control over,” Ariana Hernandez said.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to apply for assistance, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
1 critically injured in Levelland crash Thursday morning
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

Latest News

High Point Village is going to have another $20,000 to provide for people with disabilities...
High Point Village to receive $20K with help from First Bank and Trust
KCBD News at 6
High Point Village to receive $20K with help from First Bank and Trust
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock (ELC)
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock to partner with Department of Landscape Architecture at Texas Tech Univeristy