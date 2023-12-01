Windy, with plenty of sun this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays. Winds will increase by mid-day and will average from 25 to 40+ mph. That will be strong enough to stir some west Texas dirt into the atmosphere.

Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays. (KCBD Graphic)

Winds will be from the west so that will allow for the temperatures to remain in the 50s and 60s through the afternoon. It will be a similar forecast for Sunday with winds increasing by midday, but this time the winds should remain between 25-35 mph.

Fire danger will be elevated this weekend so postpone any burning and be aware of the increased fire danger through Sunday evening.

Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays. (KCBD Graphic)

The afternoon temps will range from 60-65 over most of the South Plains this weekend with slightly lower afternoon highs in the north and northwest communities. As for the nighttime lows, they will remain chilly, near freezing Sunday morning and upper 20s on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.