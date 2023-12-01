Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Windy, with plenty of sun this weekend

Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s...
Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays. Winds will increase by mid-day and will average from 25 to 40+ mph. That will be strong enough to stir some west Texas dirt into the atmosphere.

Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s...
Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays.(KCBD Graphic)

Winds will be from the west so that will allow for the temperatures to remain in the 50s and 60s through the afternoon. It will be a similar forecast for Sunday with winds increasing by midday, but this time the winds should remain between 25-35 mph.

Fire danger will be elevated this weekend so postpone any burning and be aware of the increased fire danger through Sunday evening.

Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s...
Plenty of sun for the weekend ahead, but there will likely be some dust mixed with the sun’s rays.(KCBD Graphic)

The afternoon temps will range from 60-65 over most of the South Plains this weekend with slightly lower afternoon highs in the north and northwest communities. As for the nighttime lows, they will remain chilly, near freezing Sunday morning and upper 20s on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
1 critically injured in Levelland crash Thursday morning
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
A Streak of Similar Conditions for 7 Days
KCBD Noon Weather Update - Friday, Dec. 1
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Dec. 1
KCBD 7am WX