LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries at 82nd & Milwaukee.

Police say the rider’s arm was trapped under a car but was extricated by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The call came in at 1:49 p.m. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Lubbock police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries at 82nd & Milwaukee. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.