Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Canadian rolls past Wall to set up seventh meeting with state semifinal Gunter in past eight years

Slayden Dickenson celebrates touchdown run against Wall in state quarterfinal win.
Slayden Dickenson celebrates touchdown run against Wall in state quarterfinal win.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats took down the Wall Hawks on Friday to advance to the state semifinal.

Camren Cavalier got things started with an early rushing touchdown to put the Wildcats in front, only to add to it with two passing touchdowns to Slayden Dickenson and Preston Neumeier later in the half to give Canadian the 21-0 lead going into halftime.

The second half was much slower than the first, but the Wildcats pulled out the 31-12 win to advance within one game of a trip to Dallas for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

With the win, it sets up another matchup with a bitter playoff rival in Gunter. The Wildcats lost the matchup last year 21-20, but come into this year with a strong group of key skill players returning after shining in last year’s battle.

Both teams come into the game a perfect 14-0 on the season and have stayed ranked in the top two in the state in 2A - Division II since Week 1. To say the entire season has been leading up to this game for both teams may even be an understatement.

The matchup will once again be played at Abilene Christian University next Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
Food for Thought: Inspections reveal five top performers around Lubbock
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Two West Texas Boxers are headed to the Olympic Trials next week.
South Plains boxers fighting to represent the nation next week at Olympic Trials
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday

Latest News

End Zone Highlights for Friday, Dec. 1
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Dec. 1
The Lady Raiders moved their record to 9-0 as they powered past Houston Christian 79-34 Friday...
Lady Raiders cruise past Houston Christian
The Red Raiders fall to Butler in the Big 12-Big East battle 103-95 in overtime.
Texas Tech falls to Butler on the road in OT
Texas Tech defeats UC Irvine to remain undefeated on the year.
Texas Tech Lady Raiders rally against UC Irvine to remain undefeated