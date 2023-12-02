Healthwise Expo 2024
Happy falls to Westbrook for third straight year in state semifinal matchup

Westbook heading to state title game in Dallas.
Westbook heading to state title game in Dallas.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Happy Cowboys lost to the Westbrook Wildcats on Friday night in the state semifinals.

The Cowboys had a strong chance in the game, with a touchdown from Quay Hodges at the end of the half tying things up at 16.

The game really turned on a Noe Juarez pass that was ruled to have been a lateral which Westbrook was able to scoop up and return for a touchdown in the second half to go up two scores.

This is the third year in a row that Happy has lost to Westbrook in this round of the postseason.

The season comes to an end for the Cowboys with a 12-2 record following two straight weeks of knocking off undefeated playoff opponents to make it to the state semifinals.

