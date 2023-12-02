Healthwise Expo 2024
High Point Village to receive $20K with help from First Bank and Trust

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High Point Village is going to have another $20,000 to provide for people with disabilities next year, thanks to a donation from a Lubbock bank.

First Bank and Trust contributed more than $10,000 in observation of Giving Tuesday. That donation will be matched with help from the Community Foundation of West Texas,

High Point Village is a faith-based organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Those folks are able to live, learn, work and worship at the village

Katie Crump is a development officer with High Point Village.

“Ultimately,” Crump says. “The biggest reason for giving is, it gives back more to you than it does the other place, so i just encourage people to find what they’re passionate about. There are so many good non-profits in this town serving the Lubbock community, so just find one that brings you joy and you’re passionate about and give during this season of giving.”

Crump says another important way to support non-profits is through volunteering, especially somewhere like the Village, saying time is just as important as treasure.

