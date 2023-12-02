Lady Raiders cruise past Houston Christian
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders moved their record to 9-0 as they powered past Houston Christian 79-34 Friday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders outscored Houston Christian 27-2 in the third to open up a commanding 57-16 lead.
Jazmaine Lewis and Jordyn Merritt both scored 12.
Elina Arike and Kilah Freelon both added 10.
Texas Tech will next host Sam Houston 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the USA.
