Lady Raiders cruise past Houston Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders moved their record to 9-0 as they powered past Houston Christian 79-34 Friday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders outscored Houston Christian 27-2 in the third to open up a commanding 57-16 lead.

Jazmaine Lewis and Jordyn Merritt both scored 12.

Elina Arike and Kilah Freelon both added 10.

Texas Tech will next host Sam Houston 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the USA.

