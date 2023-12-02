Stratford takes down reigning state champion Hawley Bearcats to advance to state semifinal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks shined in the state quarterfinals with a 46-6 win over the reigning state champions in Hawley.

The Elks started off strong with Bryce Braden leading the offense on multiple early scoring drives, punching in back-to-back short touchdown runs to lead 14-6.

On the next Stratford possession, Santiago Ibarra got the call down by the goalline to give the Elks the 21-6 lead.

With momentum squarely in the Elks favor, Hawley muffed the ensuing kickoff to set the Elks up on the 20-yard line with a golden opportunity to put the Bearcats further in the hole.

Bryce Braden found Julio Valdez on the screen pass to go up 28-6 and take that lead into halftime.

Braden finished the game with five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) as the star quarterback led the Elks to another big win.

Stratford will play Tolar in the state semfinal matchup. The game is currently expected to be played in Vernon on Thursday night.

