Sunray delivers masterful performance over Clarendon in state quarterfinal victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sunray Bobcats took down the Clarendon Broncos on Friday night 67-6.

It was complete domination from the #10 Bobcats, going up 33-0 in the second quarter thanks to stellar play on both sides of the ball.

Sunray’s Armando Lujan got the scoring started with two big runs on the first touchdown drive of the day, with one setting the Bobcats up with goal-to-go and the other finishing the job by punching it into the endzone.

On Sunray’s next offensive possession, Lujan hit Dawson Bennett on a screen pass that at first seemed to be bottled up by Clarendon until Bennett managed to avoid three tackle attempts by Broncos defenders and run it all the way into the endzone for the 55-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 13-0.

Sunray then followed that up with another touchdown drive in the second quarter, with Armando Lujan finding a wide open Damien Barragan in the endzone for another score.

Up 19-0 later in the second quarter, the Bobcats continued to make big plays. On 4th and goal from the 13-yard line, Lujan found Ty McDowell in the endzone for another touchdown.

Sunray star quarterback Armando Lujan finished with eight touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) in the win, leading the team to the state semifinals for the first time in over 15 years.

“The guys came out focused and I feel like they executed all night on both sides of the football.” Sunray head coach Wes Boatmun said after the win. “I can’t be more proud of them.”

“I knew we could do it. I knew we had it in us.” Bobcats wide receiver Dawson Bennett said of the victory. “We just had to execute.”

The Bobcats will face Albany next week with a trip to the state title game on the line.

