Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
Lubbock police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries at 82nd & Milwaukee.
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & Milwaukee
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
Watch Carol of Lights tonight on KCBD
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Dec. 1
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2

Latest News

Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships