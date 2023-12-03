14-year-old dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (News release) - An investigation is currently underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD Officers were initially called to University Medical Center just before 2:15 A.M., Sunday morning, for reports of a 14-year-old male who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The male was later pronounced deceased, prompting the investigation by Metro. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

At this time, it appears the shooting took place in the area of 82nd Street and Highway 87. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.