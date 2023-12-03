Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area firefighters are battling a wildfire between Levelland and Whitharral:
“Increasing winds out of the west are quickly transporting the smoke eastward towards the northern areas of Lubbock.”
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
