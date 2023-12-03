Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana.

This is Texas Tech’s 41st bowl appearance and their third straight, after beating Mississippi State 34-7 in the 2021 Independence Bowl and Ole Miss 42-25 last season in the Texas Bowl.

Joey McGuire becomes the second Texas Tech head coach to appear in consecutive bowl games to begin their coaching career with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech finished the regular season 6-6.

Texas Tech Athletics released ticket information on Sunday afternoon:

Red Raider fans are encouraged to purchase Independence Bowl tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the athletics department receives credit towards its bowl allotment. Below is additional ticket information for Red Raider fans and students looking to make the trip to Shreveport.

BOWL TICKET REQUESTS FOR DONORS AND FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

The exclusive period for Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders to request bowl tickets has been extended to 5 p.m. this Monday (Dec. 4). Requests will be accepted online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

When requesting bowl tickets, a credit card (Master Card, Visa, American Express or Discover) is required. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email Tuesday evening. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Tuesday (Dec. 5). All donors and season ticket holders who receive tickets will be seated based on their Red Raider Club priority points. No refunds or exchanges will be granted once a request is filled.

Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders who do not take advantage of the exclusive request period may order their bowl tickets, subject to availability, during the potential public sale of bowl tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6). It is important to note the public sale of bowl tickets is not guaranteed and will only occur if bowl tickets remain after all donor and football season ticket holder requests made during the exclusive request period are filled.

There is no donor priority when ordering during the public sale as tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis. All tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.

BOWL TICKET ALLOCATION FOR DONORS AND FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

As stated above, donors to Texas Tech Athletics and season ticket holders must request bowl game tickets by 5 p.m. Monday (Dec. 4) to receive priority consideration. There are no limits on how many tickets can be requested during the donor/season ticket holder priority period, however, the maximum number of tickets assigned based on membership level and Red Raider Club Priority Points are as follows:

$50,000 and Up: 20 tickets

$10,000 - $49,999: 12 tickets

$5,000 - $9,999: 8 tickets

$500 - $4,999: 4 tickets

$50 - $499, Season Ticket Holders & Young Alumni: 2 tickets

The athletics department reserves the right to implement ticket limits if necessary to serve as many donors and season ticket holders as possible. All patrons who receive tickets will be seated first based on their Red Raider Club priority points. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email the evening of Dec. 6. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Dec. 5.

STUDENT BOWL TICKETS

Texas Tech student seats will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6). Additional on-sale information will be emailed out to students prior to the on-sale date. All students will be required to purchase their tickets in person at the Athletic Ticket Office. A valid Texas Tech student ID will be required to purchase tickets. Students will be allowed an order limit of two (2) tickets per ID, per person. All bowl game tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.

