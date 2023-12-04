Healthwise Expo 2024
1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash near University & South Loop

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened near University and the South Loop on Sunday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

South Loop 289 will be closed for eastbound traffic Sunday night from the 3400 block of the South Loop to the 3200 block.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened near University and the South Loop on Sunday night.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)

