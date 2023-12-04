2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Sunday night crash has left two teens with serious injuries.

Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of South Loop 289. When they arrived, they found a crash involving one vehicle.

Police say a car driven by 18-year-old Dolores Barrera was heading east when it left the roadway. The car struck a sign in the grass median; it then continued into a business parking lot and crashed--for a second time--into a tree, according to police.

Barrera and the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Cassandra Aranda, were both seriously injured. An ambulance arrived and took Aranda to UMC for treatment; Barrera was taken to UMC by LPD officers.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened near University and the South Loop on Sunday night. (Natalie Reyna, KCBD)

