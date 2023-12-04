33 Area Basketball Teams in the State Rankings
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) State rankings are out and 21 girls teams and 12 boys teams from our viewing area are ranked.
Girls
5A:
Monterey #8
Lubbock Cooper #18
4A:
Levelland #6
Seminole #7
3A:
Idalou #13
Slaton #17
Shallowater #22
2A:
Farwell #9
New Home #10
1A:
Nazareth #3
Hermleigh #4
Whiteface #5
Klondike #9
Borden County #14
Jayton #15
Guthrie #24
TAPPS
4A:
Trinity Christian #10
3A:
Lubbock Christian #1
2A:
Southcrest Christian #4
All Saints #5
Kingdom Prep #10
Boys
6A:
Frenship #15
4A:
Estacado #13
3A:
Shallowater #6
2A:
Floydada #7
New Home #9
Farwell #12
1A:
Jayton #2
Nazareth #8
Silverton #24
TAPPS
4A:
Trinity Christian #1
3A:
Lubbock Christian #4
2A:
All Saints #3
