33 Area Basketball Teams in the State Rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) State rankings are out and 21 girls teams and 12 boys teams from our viewing area are ranked.

Girls

5A:

Monterey #8

Lubbock Cooper #18

4A:

Levelland #6

Seminole #7

3A:

Idalou #13

Slaton #17

Shallowater #22

2A:

Farwell #9

New Home #10

1A:

Nazareth #3

Hermleigh #4

Whiteface #5

Klondike #9

Borden County #14

Jayton #15

Guthrie #24

TAPPS

4A:

Trinity Christian #10

3A:

Lubbock Christian #1

2A:

Southcrest Christian #4

All Saints #5

Kingdom Prep #10

Boys

6A:

Frenship #15

4A:

Estacado #13

3A:

Shallowater #6

2A:

Floydada #7

New Home #9

Farwell #12

1A:

Jayton #2

Nazareth #8

Silverton #24

TAPPS

4A:

Trinity Christian #1

3A:

Lubbock Christian #4

2A:

All Saints #3

