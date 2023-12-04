Healthwise Expo 2024
Ambrose-Hylton scores 19, SMU beats Texas A&M-Commerce 90-47

Led by Keon Ambrose-Hylton's 19 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 90-47
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Keon Ambrose-Hylton had 19 points in SMU’s 90-47 win against Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday.

Ambrose-Hylton finished 9 of 9 from the floor for the Mustangs (6-3). Samuell Williamson scored 13 points, going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Zhuric Phelps had 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen led the way for the Lions (4-6) with 12 points and three steals. Jerome Brewer Jr. added 11 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Kwo Agwa had nine points.

NEXT UP

SMU's next game is Wednesday against Arizona State on the road, and Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Northern Colorado on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

