Another windy, dusty day Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rest of this Saturday will have temperatures lingering in the 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s. It will be clear tonight with some blowing dust still. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening.

Sunday will be windy and dusty again. West winds will be around 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Sunny conditions are expected with highs in the mid-60s.

A weak cold front will come through Sunday evening. It will be breezy, with northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 5 to 10 mph after midnight. We will have clear skies with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday through Wednesday, high temeperatures will be in the 60s with dry conditions. Thursday and Friday highs will warm into the lower 70s with sunny skies. Next Saturday high temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

7 day (KCBD)

