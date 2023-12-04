Avenue Q between 54th and I-27 shutdown due to gas leak
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, crews are responding to a large gas leak near 54th and Avenue Q.
Officials are shutting down Ave Q between 54th Street and I-27.
Lubbock Fire Rescue says all southbound lanes on Avenue Q from Villa Drive to Interstate 27 have been shut down.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
No other details have been released at this time.
