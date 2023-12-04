Avenue Q between 54th and I-27 shutdown due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, crews are responding to a large gas leak near 54th and Avenue Q.

Officials are shutting down Ave Q between 54th Street and I-27.

Lubbock Fire Rescue says all southbound lanes on Avenue Q from Villa Drive to Interstate 27 have been shut down.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 | Lubbock Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a cut gas line at the intersection of 58th and Avenue L.



All southbound lanes on Avenue Q from Villa Drive to Interstate 27 have been shut down. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/6TijPq4OhC — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) December 4, 2023

No other details have been released at this time.

