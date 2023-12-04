Cattle rustling: Special ranger explains the modern look of an old crime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many believe cattle rustling, or stealing livestock, is a crime from the Wild West days. However, a special ranger says this type of theft is still around, it just looks different.

A special ranger with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Garry Brewer, said there will be more than 1,100 investigations into the theft of livestock for Texas and Oklahoma this year. This crime has changed drastically over the years.

“It’s not just the old rustling that you think of in the old west,” Brewer said, “where people actually go and cut fences and back in, now, back in trailers.”

Now, social media plays a big roll in theft.

“People are contacting them through social media to purchase cattle, purchase hay, purchase equipment that aren’t even real people,” Brewer said.

Brewer adds people in agriculture tend to be honest, trusting people. These criminals make up stories and promises that do not come true later.

“We’re seeing people come out, give whatever sob story they want to give about, ‘hey as soon I get back, I’ve got this sold and I’ll get it sold, and I’ll get you paid, my banks going to wire you the money on Monday,’” Brewer said.

Brewer explains these criminals do get caught. In fact, this year special rangers have recovered $8.7 million worth of cattle and equipment. Once caught, they face a second degree felony for every head of cattle, regardless of value.

“For example, if you stole 50 head, that’s 50 second degree felonies, so you’re looking at substantial prison time and fines,” Brewer said.

To protect yourself, Brewer said to vet the people you’re talking to online, mark your equipment in a way the criminals can’t easily see so they don’t cover it up and make sure to brand all livestock. If you do find yourself in a bad situation, he said to call a special ranger immediately. You can find the one for your area here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.