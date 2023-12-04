Former New Deal baseball coach pleads no contest to improper relationship with a student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former New Deal baseball coach Jason Ybarra entered a plea of no contest to an improper relationship with a student Monday morning in the 137th District Court.

Judge Eichman accepted the plea and placed Ybarra on seven years of deferred adjudication. If he does not comply with the terms of his sentence, Ybarra could face up to 20 years in prison.

Ybarra was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child back in Nov. 2021. The indictment stated Jason Ybarra did then and there intentionally and knowingly engage in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 years of age.

