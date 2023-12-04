Healthwise Expo 2024
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

The Frenship Tigers improved to 9-0 as they won the Gene Messer Classic held at Frenship’s Tiger Pit showcasing some of the best talent across the state.(Zach Fox, KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

The Tigers improved to 9-0 as they won the Gene Messer Classic held at Frenship’s Tiger Pit showcasing some of the best talent across the state.

Frenship beat Rockwall-Heath 83-73 to win their 9th Messer Classic title and their 3rd in the past 4 seasons.

Head Coach Paul Page’s group is made up of four seniors and eight juniors.

Frenship will now head on the road to battle Canyon Randle Tuesday, Dec. 5.

