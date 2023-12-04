Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

The Tigers improved to 9-0 as they won the Gene Messer Classic held at Frenship’s Tiger Pit showcasing some of the best talent across the state.

Frenship beat Rockwall-Heath 83-73 to win their 9th Messer Classic title and their 3rd in the past 4 seasons.

Head Coach Paul Page’s group is made up of four seniors and eight juniors.

Frenship will now head on the road to battle Canyon Randle Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.