LCSO looking for suspect after shots fired at deputy

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At approximately 04:00 hours on 12-4-23, a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a black GMC Envoy bearing Texas License plate STN7780.

The vehicle came to a stop just South of US 84 on CR 3100. The Deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle one male and two females. While conducting the traffic stop, the driver a Hispanic male, with short dark hair, wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt with a white short-sleeve shirt over it, and dark in color pants exited the vehicle. The driver then refused to get back into the vehicle and fled on foot traveling southwest into a cotton field. The Deputy began chasing the male suspect into the field when the driver fired multiple rounds at the deputy. The Deputy went prone in the field and returned fire as the suspect continued to shoot at the deputy.

While this was occurring the female occupants of the vehicle fled southbound on CR 3100. The Deputy advised via the radio of the male running and shooting at him. Responding deputies arrived and set up a perimeter around the field.

The Lubbock Police Department Drone Unit as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Division responded to the field and assisted in searching for the driver.

Deputies located the black GMC Envoy at the intersection of FM 1730 and FM 41 and took the two female occupants of the vehicle into custody at approximately 08:30 hours. They were identified as Janice Murray (DOB: 8-2-1999) and Carolyn Sinklier (DOB: 11-5-1999) and both have been charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle and were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Deputy who was shot at and returned fire in this incident was not injured during this altercation. As dictated by Departmental Policy and Procedure he has been placed on Administrative Leave with Pay pending a review of this shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the driver is encouraged to contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1480 and ask for Investigator White. Please reference case number 2023-39455.

