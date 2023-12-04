Less wind Tuesday, similar temepratures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet Monday, quiet conditions will continue Tuesday. The rest of your Monday evening will remain dry, with southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. After midnight a very weak cold front will enter the area bringing a northwest wind and overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Tuesday will be very similar to today as far as high temperatures go. Area-wide we expect highs in the lower 60s with sunny skies. A northeast wind will be present in the morning around 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday evening will be clear for the most part with south winds by the end of the day around 5 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with light, southwest winds after midnight.

This forecast is a bit breezier than normal, as almost every day this week has sustained wind speeds near 15 mph. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. The real warm-up comes Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. Temperatures on these days will be around 15° above average for this time of year. On Saturday a cold front will come through and drop highs into the 50s, with a very slight chance of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s too and the same with Monday.

