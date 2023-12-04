Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Less wind Tuesday, similar temepratures

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet Monday, quiet conditions will continue Tuesday. The rest of your Monday evening will remain dry, with southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. After midnight a very weak cold front will enter the area bringing a northwest wind and overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Tuesday day planner
Tuesday day planner(KCBD)

Tuesday will be very similar to today as far as high temperatures go. Area-wide we expect highs in the lower 60s with sunny skies. A northeast wind will be present in the morning around 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon around 5 to 10 mph.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Tuesday evening will be clear for the most part with south winds by the end of the day around 5 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with light, southwest winds after midnight.

This forecast is a bit breezier than normal, as almost every day this week has sustained wind speeds near 15 mph. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. The real warm-up comes Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. Temperatures on these days will be around 15° above average for this time of year. On Saturday a cold front will come through and drop highs into the 50s, with a very slight chance of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s too and the same with Monday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
2 teens seriously injured in Sunday night crash

Latest News

This week's weather might be boring to some but welcome to others. Not much will be happening,...
This week welcome or boring?
U Can Share Weather at Noon - Monday, Dec. 4
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Dec. 4
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Dec. 4