Lubbock man killed in Lamb County Crash

A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is dead after a crash in Lamb County Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the crash on US 84 and South Loop 430.

Investigators say a semi was westbound on US 84 approaching the Loop 430 intersection when a passenger car, driven by 31-year-old David Perez, failed to yield the right-of-way and was stuck by the semi on the left passenger side of his vehicle. Perez died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the semi, 32-year Kendall Crump, was taken to the Lamb County Healthcare Center with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

