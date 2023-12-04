Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

Copyright 2023 WCSC Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash near University & South Loop

Latest News

Investigators at the scene in Slaton
LCSO looking for suspect after shots fired at deputy
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry