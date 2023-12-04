Monday morning top stories: Red Raiders to play in Independence Bowl
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Former firefighter Matt Dawson to be laid to rest
- Funeral services will be held at 1:30 this afternoon at Cook’s Garage near 114th and Highway 87
- The funeral will also be broadcast on KCBD Newschannel 11 and streamed at kcbd.com
- Read more here: Funeral services to be held for firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday, Dec. 4
One person seriously injured in Sunday night crash
- Police are investigating a crash in the 2500 block of South Loop 289
- Investigators say one person was seriously injured
- Find updates here: 1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash near University & South Loop
Texas Tech vs. University of California
- The Red Raiders are headed for the Independence Bowl
- The game will take place December 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana
- Details here: Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl
