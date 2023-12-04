Noon Notebook: Brittany and Devin’s Angels host Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) We are members of the Brittany and Devin’s Angels Non-Profit Organization. We would like to ask for your any type monetary or gift sponsorship for our Annual Home for the Holidays which will be held on December 9th 2023. This letter allows you the opportunity to help the Organization Continue their mission to support the community with varies opportunity that not something that have daily. We Started this Event over 17 years ago as a part of our mission to give back to the community and support them in the time of need the same way an stranger came into my life and help my family when we were experience and unthinkable tragedy with a sudden death of two family member in a house fire. We not only provide the resident of Grace Campus a Hot Meal, but we provide them with gifts to help them with basic life need we take for granted every day for about a month and some quick meals for them to be able to have for themselves going into. This sponsorship directly supports us to continue to be able to give back to families when they need it the most at no cost to them. So many Families sometime struggle with getting this basic need for their everyday self-need and care this programs allows them to have the burred taken aways for that short time and stress on what they will have for the next meal or bath. We will be hosting several events during this year’s celebration, and we look forward to you participating. This event and celebration are critical to our community’s success in building a bridge and filling the gaps with all of Lubbock. Most importantly, events such as this give our homeless community the confidence and mentorship that will improve their future and mirror positive influence and support of the community and show that nothing is impossible If you keep faith. This year we are looking to serve Turkey and Dressing with all the trimming, and dessert with Tea and Lemonade .

The Gift Bags will Come with the following:

Hats

Gloves

Socks

Hand Warmers

Toothpaste

Soap

Toothbrushes

Lotions

Women Product (Pad/Tampons ect

Men ( Razors , Shaving Cream

Coffee/Tea/Hot Coca

First Aid Kit

Soups

Lip Chap

Mints /Cough Drops

Christmas Cards

Crackers

Chips

Water

Washing Soap

Pens/Pencils

Notepads

Combs

Sanitizers

Prayer Cards

Brittany and Devins Angels Nonprofit Corporation (brittanyanddevinsangeles.com)

