Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Brittany and Devin’s Angels host Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) We are members of the Brittany and Devin’s Angels Non-Profit Organization. We would like to ask for your any type monetary or gift sponsorship for our Annual Home for the Holidays which will be held on December 9th 2023. This letter allows you the opportunity to help the Organization Continue their mission to support the community with varies opportunity that not something that have daily. We Started this Event over 17 years ago as a part of our mission to give back to the community and support them in the time of need the same way an stranger came into my life and help my family when we were experience and unthinkable tragedy with a sudden death of two family member in a house fire. We not only provide the resident of Grace Campus a Hot Meal, but we provide them with gifts to help them with basic life need we take for granted every day for about a month and some quick meals for them to be able to have for themselves going into. This sponsorship directly supports us to continue to be able to give back to families when they need it the most at no cost to them. So many Families sometime struggle with getting this basic need for their everyday self-need and care this programs allows them to have the burred taken aways for that short time and stress on what they will have for the next meal or bath. We will be hosting several events during this year’s celebration, and we look forward to you participating. This event and celebration are critical to our community’s success in building a bridge and filling the gaps with all of Lubbock. Most importantly, events such as this give our homeless community the confidence and mentorship that will improve their future and mirror positive influence and support of the community and show that nothing is impossible If you keep faith. This year we are looking to serve Turkey and Dressing with all the trimming, and dessert with Tea and Lemonade .

The Gift Bags will Come with the following:

  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Hand Warmers
  • Toothpaste
  • Soap
  • Toothbrushes
  • Lotions
  • Women Product (Pad/Tampons ect
  • Men ( Razors , Shaving Cream
  • Coffee/Tea/Hot Coca
  • First Aid Kit
  • Soups
  • Lip Chap
  • Mints /Cough Drops
  • Christmas Cards
  • Crackers
  • Chips
  • Water
  • Washing Soap
  • Pens/Pencils
  • Notepads
  • Combs
  • Sanitizers
  • Prayer Cards

Brittany and Devins Angels Nonprofit Corporation (brittanyanddevinsangeles.com)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
14-year-old dead after overnight shooting
The National Weather Service is warning North Lubbock residents to expect some smoke, as area...
Smoke in North Lubbock as firefighters battle wildfire between Levelland & Whitharral
Texas Tech football is set to face the University of California in the Independence Bowl, Dec....
Texas Tech to face Cal in Independence Bowl
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
Lubbock police say one person has been seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that happened...
1 seriously injured in Sunday night crash near University & South Loop

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Brittany and Devin's Angels host Annual 'Home for the Holidays'
Noon Notebook: Brittany and Devin's Angels host Annual 'Home for the Holidays'
LPD helps kids from Big Brothers, Big Sisters at Santa Cops event for 2023
Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’
Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’
Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents ‘Inspecting Carol’
Noon Notebook: CATS Playhouse presents 'Inspecting Carol'