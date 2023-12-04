Healthwise Expo 2024
South Plains Electric Cooperative gives back $3.5 million to more than 27,000 members

South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Cooperative announced in a release on Monday that it is returning more than $3.5 million to members.

According to the release, members who used SPEC’s service in 1987, 2003, 2005 and 2022 will receive a check or bill credit in December.

Checks will be sent to over 27,000 members worth $10 or more and are expected to be mailed out in the middle of the month. If the amount is less than $10 then a credit will be made to the member’s December bill.

Not-for-profit business can have money left over after expenses are paid, SPEC said in the release. Instead of that money going to distant stockholders, SPEC said it wants to keep it within its community of members.

Over the years, SPEC has returned more than $53.5 million to local members. SPEC said if members have any questions to contact them at capitalcredits@SPEC.coop or call 806-775-7766.

