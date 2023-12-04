Texas farm, ranchland selling faster as value increases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The value of Texas farm and ranchland has increased significantly, and realtors say once it’s on the market it sells fast.

The President of the Lubbock Association of Realtors, Donna Sue Clements, said the price for small tracts of land, which are between 10 and 160 acres, has increased dramatically over the last decade.

“We were at roughly $1,500 per acre in 2012, and now prices for these small tracks of land go for around $5,900 an acre,” Clements said.

The prices depend on what the land has to offer. Clements said better features and good access to water make it worth more. Shawn Gillispie, a farm and ranch real estate broker out of Amarillo, agreed, saying as the Ogallala Aquifer decreases land with better water access brings in more money.

“As the water continues to deplete, the land that has good water is going to keep bringing higher numbers,” Gillispie said.

Clements said with land a hot commodity, it won’t stay on the market long.

“There’s not going to be any more land manufactured, right, so land is something that’s a fixed commodity, so they do garner a lot of interest,” Clements said.

Once sold, Clements said land in the Lubbock area is usually used for a few cattle to graze or for hunting and camping purposes.

“That is typically going to be two things: either a small farm, or it’s going to be for recreational use,” Clements said.

For other parts of Texas, like Gillispie’s area, the farm and ranchland is going to another buyer.

“Dairies are probably the biggest buyers of land right now in the Panhandle,” Gillispie said.

In addition to its increased value, Gillispie said more farm and ranchland is up for sale now than a few years ago. He said he noticed it more on the market starting in 2020.

